Arvind Q1 result: Retailer's profit slips 40% as textile demand falls

Indian clothing retailer Arvind posted a 40 per cent fall in its first-quarter profit, as inflationary pressures weighed on consumer spending on apparels despite discounts.

The company, which sells international brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Arrow and Calvin Klein, said its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 39.31 crore ($4.7 million) from Rs 65.87 crore a year earlier.

Arvind's shares fell 2.8 per cent after the results.

Indian textile manufacturers were met with weak demand environment throughout fiscal year 2024, as consumers were weary of spending on discretionary items.

Following this, the retail inflation rate for the April-June quarter hovered around 5 per cent, primarily due to high food prices. This led to a decrease in spending on non-essential items.