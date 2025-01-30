Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 results: Net profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 47.73 cr

Total income jumped to Rs 215.47 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 86.42 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.73 crore for the quarter ended December 2024 on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 9.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to Rs 215.47 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 86.42 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company has real estate developments across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

