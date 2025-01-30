L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 3,359 crore, revenue up 17%

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,359 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This represented a 13.9 per cent growth from Rs 2,947.36 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 64,668 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from Rs 55,127.82 crore. This revenue growth was driven primarily by a strong order book and increased execution momentum across L&T's Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) businesses. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 5 per cent from Rs 61,554.58 crore.

International revenues for the quarter were Rs 32,764 crore, accounting for 51 per cent of total revenues, highlighting improved execution in the international P&M portfolio.

Consolidated expenses for the quarter also grew by 17.8 per cent to Rs 60,302.62 crore from Rs 51,193.74 crore Y-o-Y. Sequentially, total expenses grew by marginally by 5.6 per cent from Rs 57,100.76

crore.

Order inflow hits record high

L&T secured orders worth Rs 1,16,036 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a 53 per cent Y-o-Y growth, the company said in an exchange filing. As of December 31, 2024, L&T’s consolidated order book reached a record Rs 5,64,223 crore, a 19 per cent increase compared to March 2024, with international orders making up 42 per cent of the backlog.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, consolidated revenues reached Rs 181,342 crore, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year growth. International revenues for this period totaled Rs 91,070 crore, constituting 50 per cent of total revenues.

Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, “This quarter has ended on a strong note for us. We have achieved the highest ever quarterly order inflow in the Company’s history, consequently our order book is at a record high."

Looking ahead, L&T expects the Union Budget to prioritise infrastructure development, technology adoption, skill enhancement, and energy transition policies, which could provide further momentum for the Indian economy. Additionally, West Asia remains a key market, with ongoing investments in physical and digital infrastructure and oil & gas asset monetisation.