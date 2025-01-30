Q3 results today: Adani Ports, L&T, BEL, GAIL to report Q3FY25 earnings

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and Bharat Electronics Ltd will be among 113 companies releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday.

Two Adani entities: Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd will also report their financial performance for the quarter that ended on December 31.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, both key players in the financial sector, will also report their Q3 results.

In addition, Bank of Baroda, CARE Ratings Ltd, Dabur India Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd will also release their earnings for the period.

Meanwhile, Dabur India anticipates low single-digit revenue growth for the December quarter, citing resilient rural demand and strong growth in modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce. However, general trade remains under pressure. The company’s performance will be closely tracked for margins and volume trends.

On Wednesday, benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, extended their gains for the second consecutive session. The 30-share Sensex rose by 631.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, closing at 76,532.96 after hitting an intraday high of 76,599.73.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 gained 205.85 points, or 0.90 per cent, to finish at 23,163.10. The index traded between 23,183.35 and 22,976.50 throughout the day.

Investors will continue to closely monitor the December quarter earnings reports for clues on the economy’s growth outlook. At the same time, attention is turning to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget, which could focus on boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges