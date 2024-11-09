Asian Paints Q2 result: Net profit falls 42.4% to Rs 694.6 cr on low demand

Asian Paints saw its net profit drop sharply by 42.4 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25) against the same quarter of previous year. The country’s largest paint maker’s profits fell to Rs 694.64 crore and its decorative paints business (India) volumes declined at 0.5 per cent.

During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,003.02 crore and was down 5.3 per cent due to weak demand conditions which the company attributed to persistent rains through the quarter and floods in some parts of the country.

The company also said that its revenue was affected by price cuts taken last year, shift in mix and increased rebates.

“Impact of price increases implemented during Q2 are expected to flow through in the 2nd half of the year,” it said in its results release.

Industrial Business registered decent growth supported by the general industrial, protective coatings and refinish segments and its international business registered a marginal value decline despite some challenging market conditions in Ethiopia and Bangladesh, it said.

Though on a constant currency basis, the international portfolio delivered revenue growth of 8.7 per cent for the quarter.

All categories in the home décor business benefited from synergies with its Beautiful Homes stores network, though at a lower level than expectations.

“Considering the past performance and revised business plans, we have taken a prudent assessment of our investments in White Teak and Weatherseal and taken an impairment loss in their investment value during the quarter,” it added in the release.

Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints said in the release that the paint industry faced a subdued demand environment during the quarter.

He added that the domestic decorative coatings segment volumes declined marginally while overall domestic coatings revenue declined by 5.5 per cent for the quarter impacted by muted consumer sentiments and extended rains and floods in some parts of the country.