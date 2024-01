India's Asian Paints reported a larger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales in its mainstay decorative paints segment.

Consolidated net profit rose about 35% to 14.48 billion rupees ($174.15 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the country's top paintmaker said in a filing, surpasssing analysts' expectations of 14.04 billion rupees on an average, as per LSEG data.

