AstraZeneca reports Q1 net loss of Rs 12 cr, total income at Rs 396 cr

Total income stood at Rs 396 crore for the June quarter against Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing

AstraZeneca
The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 54 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday said its net loss stood at Rs 12 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 54 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 396 crore for the June quarter against Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

"We are focused on our ambition to ensure our therapies reach the patients who need them the most and are constantly working to tailor sustainable programmes focused on early diagnosis and improved access to meet local needs by collaborating with healthcare systems, payers, policymakers and non-government organisations," AstraZeneca India Country President and Managing Director Sanjeev Panchal said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma on Thursday ended 6.77 per cent lower at Rs 6,613.40 apiece on the BSE.


Topics :AstraZenecaPharma sectorQ1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

