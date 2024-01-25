Home / Companies / Results / AU Small Finance Bank's net interest income up 15% Y-o-Y in Q3FY24

AU Small Finance Bank's net interest income up 15% Y-o-Y in Q3FY24

The Jaipur-based bank posted a 4 per cent year-on-year decrease in profit in the latest quarter at Rs 375 crore compared to Rs 393 crore in the Q3FY23

The bank's overall deposits crossed Rs 80,000 crore, growing 31 per cent Y-o-Y.
Nisha Anand New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

AU Small Finance Bank, on Thursday, reported a 15 per cent year-on year (Y-O-Y) increase in net interest income (NII) to Rs 1,325 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY24) compared to Rs 1,153 crore during the same period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing, the Jaipur-based bank posted a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decrease in profit at Rs 375 crore compared to Rs 393 crore in the Q3FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the release, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.98 per cent in Q3FY24 compared to 1.81 per cent in Q3FY23. The bank's standard restructured advances declined to 0.7 per cent.

The bank's overall deposits crossed Rs 80,000 crore, growing 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), it said.

"Return on Asset (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 1.5 per cent and 12.5 per cent with sustained investment in digital, branding, products and distribution to build a sustainable and forever bank," it said.

CASA deposits up 13 per cent Y-o-Y
The bank's CASA deposits increased by 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,446 crore compared to Rs 23,471 crore in Q3FY23. The CASA ratio stands at 33 per cent, the bank said.

It also reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gross advances at Rs 67,624 crore. The figures also mean a 4 per cent Q-o-Q growth. The bank's securitised or assigned loan portfolio stood at Rs 2,740 crore during Q3FY24 .


The lender added that it has 833,000 live credit cards, with about 150,000 of them acquired during the quarter.

The lender said its net worth has surpassed Rs 12,000 crore, an over fivefold growth in six years.

Bank's diversification plans
Commenting on the performance, the bank's MD & CEO, Sanjay Agarwal, said that he is excited about India's 'Viksit Bharat@2047' growth period planned by the current leadership and noted that it coincides with the bank's philosophy of building 'AU forever'.

"...Our performance in the current quarter has remained absolutely on track with deposit growth outpacing advances growth and margins remaining within our guided range. As a young bank, we continue to invest in our franchise build-out, brand building and investing in our tech capabilities while continuing to deliver consistent returns to our stakeholders. I am happy that our proposed merger has received approvals from CCI and while we await RBI approvals, we remain excited about the diversification it can add to AU," he said.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 10 days in FY24: CBDT

Market movers: Explaining the surge in Indians declaring capital gains

Alaska Air Q4 results: Records loss of $150 million due to rise in expenses

Syngene International Q3 results: Profit after tax up 4%; revenue rises 9%

Ola FY23 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 772 cr, revenue from ops rises 48%

Syngene International Q3 results: Net profit rises 1.64% to Rs 111.5 crore

SBI Life Insurance posts weaker new business margin for April-Dec

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS Web ReportsAU Small Finance BankBanking sectorQ3 resultsIndian banking system

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story