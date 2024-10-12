Avenue Supermarts Q2 result: Net profit up 5.7% at Rs 659 cr, Ebitda up 29%

Avenue Supermarts Limited on Saturday released its financial results for the second quarter. The company's consolidated net profit increased by 5.77 per cent, reaching Rs 659.58 crore, compared to Rs 623.56 crore during the same period last year.



Revenue for the quarter saw a 14.41 per cent rise, amounting to Rs 14,444.5 crore, up from Rs 12,624.37 crore year-on-year. The company also posted a significant jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), which grew by 29.3 per cent to Rs 1,093.8 crore, compared to Rs 846 crore in the previous year.

Rakesh Damani-led Avenue Supermarts' margin expanded to 7.6 per cent, improving from 6.7 per cent year-on-year.

