Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Ireda Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 36% to Rs 388 cr on higher revenues

Ireda Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 36% to Rs 388 cr on higher revenues

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 284.73 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, it said in an exchange filing

IREDA
Ireda's loan book increased by 35.88 per cent to Rs 64,564.36 crore. | Source: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Ireda on Thursday reported a 36 per cent rise in its profit after tax to Rs 387.75 crore in the September quarter on higher revenues.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 284.73 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, it said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its total revenue from operations rose 38.52 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,630.38 crore from Rs 1,176.96 crore.

Ireda's loan book increased by 35.88 per cent to Rs 64,564.36 crore from Rs 47,514.48 crore in the same quarter a year.

Loan sanctions jumped around four-fold to Rs 8,723.78 crore against Rs 2,852.05 crore in the second quarter last fiscal.

The company disbursed Rs 4,461.87 crore worth of loans, up 43.93 per cent from Rs 3,099.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.

More From This Section

TCS Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 11,909 cr, revenue up 7.6%

Sobha Q2 sales bookings fall 32% to Rs 1,178 cr despite strong demand

Macrotech Developers Q2 results: Properties sale hit record Rs 4,290 cr

Lower primary sales with heavy rain in Q2 to impact profitability: Dabur

Edtech startup Physics Wallah's valuation crosses $2.8 bn with new funding

Ireda CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, "Q2 results reflect our unwavering dedication to advancing India's renewable energy goals. The substantial growth in loan sanctions and disbursements underscores the company's commitment to supporting green projects across the nation".

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ireda sees 303% surge in loan sanctions, reaching Rs 17,860 cr in Apr-Sept

Ireda gets govt approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP route

IREDA share jumps 7% on pacts with SJVN, GMR Energy for project in Nepal

Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

Ireda plans to raise around Rs 29,500 crore in debt, equity in FY25

Topics :IREDAQ2 resultsrenewable sources

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story