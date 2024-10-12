Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Signature Global net debt up 4% in Q2 to Rs 1,020 cr; eyes to tap demand

Signature Global net debt up 4% in Q2 to Rs 1,020 cr; eyes to tap demand

Signature Global reported that it has achieved a nearly three-fold increase in its sale bookings to Rs 2,780 crore during the second quarter on better demand for its housing projects

real estate
Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal is optimistic about maintaining this sales momentum |Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Signature Global's net debt rose by 4 per cent in September quarter to Rs 1,020 crore as it looks to expand business amid strong consumer demand for housing properties.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 980 crore at the end of June quarter FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier this week, Signature Global reported that it has achieved a nearly three-fold increase in its sale bookings to Rs 2,780 crore during the second quarter on better demand for its housing projects.

Its sale bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 980 crore in the year-ago period.

"Despite the 'shradhh' period, Q2, FY25 pre-sales amounted to Rs 2,780 crore, a 184 per cent increase against Q2, FY24," Signature Global had said in a regulatory filing.

The company's sale bookings jumped over threefold to Rs 5,900 crore in April-September 2024-25 from Rs 1,860 crore in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

Just Dial Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises two-fold to Rs 154 cr

TCS Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 11,909 cr, revenue up 7.6%

Ireda Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 36% to Rs 388 cr on higher revenues

Sobha Q2 sales bookings fall 32% to Rs 1,178 cr despite strong demand

Macrotech Developers Q2 results: Properties sale hit record Rs 4,290 cr

Signature Global, which has a significant presence in the Gurugram market, clocked sale bookings of Rs 7,270 crore in 2023-24 and has a target of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal is optimistic about maintaining this sales momentum.

"Our resilience in the face of market fluctuations underscores the strength of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics. As we scale new heights, we remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and driving sustainable growth. Our focus on premium and mid-housing projects, strategic land acquisitions, and the introduction of new customer-centric initiatives will ensure we stay ahead of the curve," he said.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of housing area. It has a pipeline of about 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.

According to data analytic firm PropEquity, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 22 per cent to 10,263 units in September quarter from 8,411 units in the year-ago period.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Signature Global Q2 bookings jump nearly 3-fold on strong housing demand

Signature Global gives Rs 320 cr contract to ACC to build housing project

Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

ICICI Securities raises Signature Global target price, sees 35% upside

Signature Global shares slip 6.5% after multiple block deals

Topics :Signature GlobalReal Estate Real estate firmscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story