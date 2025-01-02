Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avenue Supermarts' revenue increases 17.5% to Rs 15,565 crore in Q3

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE on Thursday

DMart
Revenue for the quarter is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, it said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, has reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE on Thursday. The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 387.

In October-December 2022-23, standalone revenue was Rs 11,304.58 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Topics :Avenue SupermartsD-MartQ3 results

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

