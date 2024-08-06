Bajaj Electricals Q1FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 28.1 cr

India's Bajaj Electricals posted a smaller-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by dampened demand for kitchen appliances and price erosion in key lighting segment.

Its consolidated net profit fell 25% to Rs 28.11 cr ($3.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, missing consensus analysts expectation of Rs 32.3 cr, as per LSEG data.

Net sales grew 4% to Rs 1,152 cr, falling slightly short of analysts estimate of Rs 1,200 cr.

However, the company said it was confident of a pickup in demand in the second half of this fiscal year, as consumer demand has already bottomed out.