Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Power Finance Corp Q1 results: Net profit rises over 20% to Rs 7,182 cr

Power Finance Corp Q1 results: Net profit rises over 20% to Rs 7,182 cr

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,982.14 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
Total income rose to Rs 24,736.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 21,017.81 crore in the same period a year ago. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Tuesday posted over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,182.06 crore in June 2024 quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,982.14 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income rose to Rs 24,736.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 21,017.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board also approved declaration of an interim dividend at the rate of 32.50 per cent or Rs 3.25 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY25.

Further, the company informed that August 30, 2024 (Friday) shall be reckoned as the 'record date' for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend, which will be paid on or before September 5, 2024.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Big players missing, corp bond issuances drop 36% in Apr-Jun period

LS poll impact: PSU shares in free fall mode; most stocks hit lower circuit

Buy PFC, Power Grid; Sell Bajaj Finance May futures, recommends Ajit Mishra

PFC pays highest-ever interim dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to govt for FY24

Corporate finance firm REC to issue multiple-tenor bonds, say bankers

Topics :Power Finance CorporationPower financedividend

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story