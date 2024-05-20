BEL Q4 result: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 1,797 cr, revenue from ops up 32%

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday announced a jump of almost 30 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,797.11 crore for the quarter ending March 31 of the financial year 2023-2024 (Q4FY24). The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,382.02 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY23).

The compnay reported an increase of 32 per cent in revenue from operations to Rs 8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 6,479.12 crore in the same quarter of FY23, according to the regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel