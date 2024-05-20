Home / Companies / Results / BEL Q4 result: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 1,797 cr, revenue from ops up 32%

The BEL board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for FY24 subject to approval by shareholders

Bharat Electronics
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday announced a jump of almost 30 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,797.11 crore for the quarter ending March 31 of the financial year 2023-2024 (Q4FY24). The state-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,382.02 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY23).

The compnay reported an increase of 32 per cent in revenue from operations to Rs 8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 6,479.12 crore in the same quarter of FY23, according to the regulatory filing.

According to the filing, BEL's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for FY24 which will be subject to approval by the shareholders.

During the full FY24, the company reported profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,984.52 cr, with a growth of 33.5 per cent over the PAT of Rs 2,984.42 cr recorded during the FY23.


First Published: May 20 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

