Oil India Q4 results: Net profit rises 18%, 1:2 bonus share announced

The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM, said the compnay in the regulatory filing, adding that the record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.

The board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (post-bonus) for FY24. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.50 (pre-bonus) and second interim dividend of Rs 8.50 (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year.