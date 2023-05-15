Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,444 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,188 crore in the year-ago period. Berger Paints India, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186 crore for the March quarter. This is 15 per cent fall from Rs 221 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The company added over 8000 retail touchpoints in FY23 and installed over 5,200 Colorbank machines, the statement added. In a regulatory filing, Berger Paints India said, “the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, considered and approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023; and recommendation for payment of dividend of Rs 3.20 (320 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 99th Annual General Meeting.”