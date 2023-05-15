Home / Companies / Results / Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,444 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,188 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Berger Paints India, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186 crore for the March quarter. This is 15 per cent fall from Rs 221 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,444 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,188 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Berger Paints India said, “the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, considered and approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023; and recommendation for payment of dividend of Rs 3.20 (320 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 99th Annual General Meeting.”
The company added over 8000 retail touchpoints in FY23 and installed over 5,200 Colorbank machines, the statement added.

Berger Paints India’s non-auto India industrial business also recorded market leadership with top-line of above Rs 1,450 crore.
The company successfully set up its biggest manufacturing facility in Sandila, Uttar Pradesh of 33000 MT capacity with an investment of Rs 1,037 crore.

Also Read

Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Asian Paints Q3 results: Net profit rises 5.6% to Rs 1,072.7 crore

Berger's largest plant to enhance profit margins in company's 100th year

Berger Paints India eyes Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the next 5-6 years

Zara logs 40.4% revenue growth in India at Rs 2,562 cr, profit up 77.6%

Salary details now part of most job postings in India, Delhi leads

Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23

D-Mart's Q4 net up 7.8% to Rs 460 cr, revenue rises 20.5% to Rs 10,594 cr

DLF Q4 net profit jumps 41% YoY to Rs 570 crore; revenue down by 5.9%

Topics :Berger PaintsQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story