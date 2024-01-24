Home / Companies / Results / Birlasoft Q3 profit at Rs 161 cr, revenue rises by 10% to Rs 1,342.5 cr

Birlasoft Q3 profit at Rs 161 cr, revenue rises by 10% to Rs 1,342.5 cr

The revenue from operations of Birlasoft grew by about 10 per cent to Rs 1,342.5 crore in the December 2023 quarter from Rs 1,221.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

The company had posted a loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the same quarter a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IT company Birlasoft on Wednesday reported Rs 161 crore consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ended December 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The revenue from operations of Birlasoft grew by about 10 per cent to Rs 1,342.5 crore in the December 2023 quarter from Rs 1,221.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

"We have delivered a strong and well-rounded operating performance, with a 1.9 per cent sequential growth in revenue to USD 161.3 million in a seasonally soft quarter and an expansion in EBITDA margin even after absorbing the full impact of compensation hikes," Birlasoft, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Angan Guha said in a statement.

The headcount of the company slightly increased to 12,356 during the December 2023 quarter from 12,322 in the previous quarter, with the attrition rate falling to 12.6 per cent during the reported quarter.

"Our sharp focus on disciplined execution and operational efficiency position us well to successfully navigate through the current macroeconomic environment," Birlasoft chief financial officer Kamini Shah said.

Also Read

Birlasoft appoints Selvakumaran Mannappan as chief operating officer

CK Birla Group's Birlasoft names Manjunath Kygonahally as overseas CEO

Birlasoft, Microsoft collaborate for Generative AI Centre of Excellence

Birlasoft Q1 net profit rises 14% to Rs 137.5 cr, revenue rises 9%

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

Motilal Oswal shares jump 11% after it reported 191% profit growth in Q3

Ceat Q3 PAT rises 5-fold as margin pressure eases, reaches Rs 181.48 cr

PNB Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 26% to Rs 338 cr on lower expenses

IOC Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 9,030 cr on improved marketing margins

Tata Steel Q3 profit at Rs 513 crore as lower costs counter weak revenue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q3 resultsIT IndustryIT sectorcorporate earningsEarnings growth

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story