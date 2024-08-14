Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Black Box Q1 result: Net profit up 55% at Rs 37 cr on improved deal margins

Black Box Q1 result: Net profit up 55% at Rs 37 cr on improved deal margins

Revenue from operations declined by 9 per cent, falling to Rs 1,423 crore compared to Rs 1,571 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

q1 results, company quarter 1
The IT solution provider's order book stood at $475 million as of June 30, 2024 | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Black Box, a digital infrastructure firm, posted a 55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 24 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a BSE announcement.

Revenue from operations declined by 9 per cent, falling to Rs 1,423 crore compared to Rs 1,571 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The IT solution provider's order book stood at $475 million as of June 30, 2024.

Ebitda margins were 8.1 per cent for the quarter, compared to 5.7 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

“The growth in topline was affected due to delays in decision-making, leading to delayed project execution, coupled with muted demand for our product business from some federal partners during the quarter," said Deepak Kumar Bansal, executive director and global chief financial officer, Black Box.

Key deal wins in the data centre, digital workplace, and other segments contributed to this quarter's performance.

More From This Section

IPO-bound OYO reports first ever net profit of Rs 229 crore in FY24

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Net profit rises 47.3% to Rs 1,032 crore

Hindalco Q1 profit surges 25%; Ananya, Aryaman Birla on company' s board

NBCC Q1 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 107 cr on higher income

Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue


The company secured Rs 410 crore in funding to accelerate growth in key focus areas and drive expansion in the digital infrastructure sector.

The largest deal wins in Q1FY25 include a data centre build for an American multinational corporation worth $9.3 million, a digital workplace for a cruise line worth $5 million, and connected building solutions for an American airport worth $3.1 million.

"As we move into FY25, our focus will remain on capitalising on our strong pipeline and robust order book," said Sanjeev Verma, whole-time director, Black Box.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pare gains, up 100 pts; UltraTech, Tata St dip 2%

This smallcap firm zoomed over 18% in a day post Q1 show; revenues rise 29%

Marksans Pharma stock zooms 16% to hit record high on strong Q1 results

Allcargo Logistics Q1 results: Net profit down 97% at Rs 3.36 crore

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Topics :Q1 resultsCompaniesEARNINGS

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story