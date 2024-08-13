Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBCC Q1 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 107 cr on higher income

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,197.83 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,974.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

NBCC
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business. | (Photo courtesy: Twitter/NBCC)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 38 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.19 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 77.41 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,197.83 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,974.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

