Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue

Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue

The direct-to-home firm had reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV

Dish TV
Total income of Dish TV, which includes other income also, was down 8.38 per cent to Rs 461 crore. | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dish TV India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore for June quarter 2024-25 impacted by a decline in subscription revenue.

The direct-to-home firm had reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue from operation was down to Rs 455.29 crore from Rs 500.16 crore.

Total expenses declined 2.71 per cent to Rs 462.56 crore. The expenses include cost of goods and services, personnel cost and other expenses.

In the June quarter, Dish TV's subscription revenues were at Rs 306.2 crore as against Rs 397.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, advertising revenue was up 7.2 per cent to Rs 9.7 crore in the June quarter.

More From This Section

Hindalco Q1 profit surges 25%; Ananya, Aryaman Birla on company' s board

Manappuram Finance Q1 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 555 cr

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Net profit rises 47.3% to Rs 1,032 crore

SJVN Q1 results: PAT grows 31% to Rs 357 cr on increase in higher income

TAC Infosec Q1 results: PAT up 94% at Rs 2.32 cr on rise in customer base

Income from marketing and promotional fees also went up by 59.2 per cent to Rs 130.7 crore in the June quarter.

Operating revenue was also lower at Rs 455.3 crore as against Rs 500.2 crore a year ago.

Dish TV's operating revenue includes subscription revenues, marketing and promotional fees, advertisement income and other income.

Total income of Dish TV, which includes other income also, was down 8.38 per cent to Rs 461 crore.

Though the company has not disclosed its subscription base it said, green shoots in rural recovery have started becoming visible and the distribution network of the company remains optimistic about the revival in entertainment spends in the countryside, where a significant DTH subscriber base is situated.

Typically the third quarter of the fiscal is when some traction in subscriber base should be visible, it said.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 14.58 per scrip on BSE, down 2.67 per cent from the previous close.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Is the tide turning for media stocks? Dish TV, PVR Inox can rally up to 26%

NMDC, Dish TV, Adani Energy, SpiceJet among five stocks to watch on May 28

Dish TV Q4 results: Net loss widens to Rs 1,990 cr, revenue declines 19%

Stock exchanges impose fines on Dish TV over board irregularities

Eighth Economic Census likely next year; data for seventh awaited

Topics :Dish TVDish TV IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story