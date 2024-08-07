BSE Q1 results: PAT surges threefold to Rs 265 cr, revenue at Rs 674 cr

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported an over threefold surge in net profit to Rs 265 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 75 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.

The exchange has recorded its highest-ever quarterly financial performance with a revenue of Rs 674 crore in the April-June quarter in the current financial year FY25 as compared to Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have finished the first quarter strongly, with every business line contributing to revenue and profitability. This reflects the strength of our proposition, the improvements we have made to our products and the depth of our relationships with customers," BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.