Godawari Power and Ispat Q1 results: Net profit grows 24% to Rs 287 cr

Godawari Power and Ispat on Wednesday posted 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 286.89 crore for June quarter FY25, helped by reduced expenses.

Net profit from ordinary activities after tax was at Rs 230.88 crore in April-June FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income rose to Rs 1,372.42 crore from Rs 1,344.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Expenses reduced to Rs 987.30 crore from Rs 1,063.00 crore in first quarter last financial year.

The company's board has also approved the appointment of MD Bajrang Lal Agrawal as the chairman with effect from August 9, 2024, in place of Shashi Kumar.