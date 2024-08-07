Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit dips 24% to Rs 302 cr on lower sales

Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit dips 24% to Rs 302 cr on lower sales

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,335 crore, as against Rs 6,245 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.
Shares of the tyre-maker on Wednesday ended 1.04 per cent up at Rs 520.75 apiece on the BSE | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 24 per cent to Rs 302 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 on account of lower sales and escalation in raw material cost.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 397 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,335 crore, as against Rs 6,245 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"Coming to our quarterly performance, the replacement and exports from India have witnessed a good growth, and we expect the same to continue in the coming quarters as well," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

Europe continues to perform well under current market conditions, he added.

Shares of the tyre-maker on Wednesday ended 1.04 per cent up at Rs 520.75 apiece on the BSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Marico, Apollo Tyres among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Amid price hike reports, shares of tyre companies rally for second day

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Apollo Tyres rallies 6% after over 3% equity changes hands via block deals

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Topics :Apollo TyresTyre makersQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story