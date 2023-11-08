Home / Companies / Results / Burger King India posts narrower Q2 loss at Rs 46.03 cr on store expansion

Burger King India posts narrower Q2 loss at Rs 46.03 cr on store expansion

Even so, same-store sales growth, a barometer of customer retention, at Indian Burger King restaurants slowed to 3.5% from 27% a year earlier

Reuters BENGALURU
Shares of Restaurant Brands fell as much as 2.1% after the results, before reversing course to rise as much as 3.3%

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Restaurant Brands Asia, the franchisee of Burger King India, reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday as it added more outlets in the country and expanded its menu.

Consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 46.03 crore ($5.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from a loss of Rs 49.95 crore a year earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Burger King India expanded its menu during the quarter to include more chicken items and also offered promotions on certain meals, helping increase footfall at its restaurants and accrue higher average bill values, analysts said.

Restaurant Brands, which added 10 Burger King outlets during the period, also benefitted from more people visiting malls, where it has a bigger presence than other fast food chains, they added.

Its revenue from operations rose 16% to Rs 625 crore.

Even so, same-store sales growth, a barometer of customer retention, at Indian Burger King restaurants slowed to 3.5% from 27% a year earlier.

The company's expenses rose 15%, led by an over 20% spike in the cost of ingredients.

Several fast food chains, including Burger King, removed ingredients such as tomatoes and cheese from their menus to cut back spending during the quarter.

Rival fast food chain operators such as KFC operator Devyani International, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods India, McDonald's operator Westlife Foodworld, and Domino's India franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks all reported a decline in quarterly profit.

Shares of Restaurant Brands fell as much as 2.1% after the results, before reversing course to rise as much as 3.3%.

They have risen 6.5% so far this year. Devyani and Westlife have each risen 2% and 3% this year, while Sapphire and Jubilant have fallen 4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Also Read

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

Gen Atlantic, Advent Int soon to acquire Everstone's Burger King stake

McDonalds, Burger King, Jumboking are top burger brands in country: Report

Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs of essentials rise

Burger King's India operator posts wider Q1 loss on back of higher costs

Tata Power Q2FY24 PAT up 6.9% to Rs 876 crore on back of higher revenue

Birla Corporation posts Rs 58.37 cr net profit in Q2 on ops ramp-up

SKF India Q2 results: Net profit declines 42.5% to Rs 90.22 crore

Landmark Cars posts about 21% rise in Sep qtr profit on lower costs

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: 126% jump in net profit, revenue drops 8%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Burger KingQ2 results

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story