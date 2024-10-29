Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Canara Bank Q2 result: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 4,015 cr; income rises

The Bengaluru-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 3,606 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year

Canara bank
On a consolidated basis, the bank's profit increased to Rs 4,188 crore as against Rs 3,798 crore in Q2FY24. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 4,015 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The Bengaluru-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 3,606 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 34,721 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 31,472 crore in the same quarter last year, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported an interest income of Rs 29,740 crore during the quarter, higher than Rs 26,838 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 3.73 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 4.76 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.99 per cent from 1.41 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

The Provisioning Coverage Ratio as of September 30, 2024 stood at 90.89 per cent.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank too improved to 16.57 per cent from 16.20 per cent at the end of the second quarter of last year.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's profit increased to Rs 4,188 crore as against Rs 3,798 crore in Q2FY24.

Topics :Canara BankQ2 results

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

