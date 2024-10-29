Q2 results today: Maruti, Cipla and Adani among 139 firms to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, and the Adani Group are among 139 companies set to release their second-quarter (Q2) earnings report for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday. Within the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will be releasing their performance for the July–September quarter.

As results season intensifies ahead of Diwali, Canara Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Edelweiss Financial Services, HT Media, Kaynes Technology India, and Hitachi Energy India are also expected to report their Q2 results today.

Cipla Q2FY25 preview

Analysts expect Cipla to register a low single-digit rise in topline and bottomline, with margins impacted by modest sales in the United States and domestic formulations. Cipla is expected to report an average net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in Q2FY25, a rise of 1.55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) against Rs 1,156 crore in Q2FY24. Meanwhile, profits may stay flat or decrease by 0.17 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,176 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Maruti Q2FY25 preview

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Q2 Preview: Revenue may jump up to Rs 37,811 crore YoY Analysts are projecting a mixed outlook for Maruti Suzuki amid challenges such as declining volumes and heightened competition. They noted that operating profit margins, also known as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins, are likely to contract across the board due to increased discounts and competitive pressures, with net profit estimates reflecting a similar trend. Key areas of focus will include demand dynamics for rural and entry-level cars as the company navigates this challenging landscape.

Bharti Airtel’s Q2FY25 highlights

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel slips 3% as Q2 nos. miss street expectations; ARPU at Rs 233 On Monday, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit rise of 168 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,593 crore, compared to Rs 1,340 crore. The company attributed its performance to higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July and strong smartphone data customer additions. Profit exceeded Bloomberg estimates by 3.6 per cent, while revenue fell short by 0.43 per cent.

Sun Pharma Q2FY25 highlights

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma Q2 profit up 28% on strong domestic, emerging mkts performance Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s largest drugmaker, posted a 28 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,040.3 crore for Q2FY25. Revenue from operations during the period grew by 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,264.2 crore. The increase in net profit can be attributed to market share gains, volume-led growth, and good performance in domestic and emerging markets.

Market overview for October 29

In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rose over 1 per cent before ending the week’s first trading session in positive territory. The BSE Sensex added 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 80,005.04, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,380.80. Upbeat results from the country's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, powered the Sensex to its best session in two weeks.

Follow the latest market trends here. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened slightly lower today. The BSE Sensex was at 79,983.5, down 21.55 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,324, lower by 15 points or 0.06 per cent.

Complete list of 139 firms to post Q2FY25 earnings on October 29:

1. 7NR Retail Ltd 2. Aarnav Fashions Ltd 3. A B Infrabuild Ltd 4. Adani Enterprises Ltd 5. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 6. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd 7. A Infrastructure Ltd 8. Ami Organics Ltd 9. Apar Industries Ltd 10. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd 11. APM Industries Ltd 12. Asahi India Glass Ltd 13. Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd 14. Ask Automotive Ltd 15. Atlas Technical Limited 16. Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd 17. AYM Syntex Ltd 18. BCL Industries Ltd 19. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

20. BPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd

21. Canara Bank

22. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd

23. Capital Food Futures

24. Capri Global Capital Ltd

25. Cipla Ltd

26. Container Corporation of India Ltd

27. Cosmic CR Finlease Ltd

28. Citiport Financial Services Ltd

29. Damodar Industries Ltd

30. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd

31. D.R. Agarwal Industries Ltd

32. Ecoplast Ltd

33. ECS Biztech Ltd

34. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

35. eMudhra Ltd

36. Engineers India Ltd

37. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

38. Flora Textiles Ltd

39. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

40. Force Motors Ltd

41. Garware Marine Industries Ltd

42. Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

43. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

44. Green Growth Global Ltd

45. GHCL Ltd

46. GHCL Textiles Ltd

47. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

48. Godrej Agrovet Ltd

49. Greenlam Industries Ltd

50. Gujarat Cotex Ltd

51. Harshdeep Agro Products Ltd

52. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

53. Honeywell Automation India Ltd

54. HT Media Ltd

55. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

56. IIFL Real Estate Ltd

57. India Capital Ltd

58. Jasch Industries Ltd

59. JG Trading Ltd

60. Kaka Industries Ltd

61. Kaynes Technology India Ltd

62. KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd

63. Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

64. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

65. Kisan Mouldings Ltd

66. KMG Milk Food Ltd

67. Likhami Consulting Ltd

68. Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd

69. LKP Securities Ltd

70. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

71. Makers Laboratories Ltd

72. Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd

73. Vedant Fashions Ltd (Manyavar)

74. Marico Ltd

75. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

76. Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

77. Meera Industries Ltd

78. Mirza International Ltd

79. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd

80. Morarjee Textiles Ltd

81. Motisons Jewellers Ltd

82. MPS Ltd

83. MTAR Technologies Ltd

84. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

85. National Peroxide Ltd

86. National Plastic Industries Ltd

87. Nandani Creation Ltd

88. Paragon Finance Ltd

89. Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd

90. Paushak Ltd

91. PCBL Ltd

92. PDS Ltd

93. Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd

94. Hitachi Energy India Ltd

95. Pradeep Metals Ltd

96. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

97. Raconteur Global Ltd

98. Radhe Developers (India) Ltd

99. Redington (India) Ltd

100. Rishi Techtex Ltd

101. RP Tech India Ltd

102. RS Software (India) Ltd

103. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd

104. Selan Exploration Technology Ltd

105. SFL Ltd

106. Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd

107. Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd

108. Share India Securities Ltd

109. Sharp India Ltd

110. Shetron Ltd

111. Sika Interplant Systems Ltd

112. Silver Touch Technologies Ltd

113. Somany Ceramics Ltd

114. SRAM Set Ltd

115. Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

116. Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd

117. Suven Life Sciences Ltd

118. Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company Ltd

119. Symphony Ltd

120. Tainwala Chemical and Plastic (India) Ltd

121. TD Power Systems Ltd

122. TGV Sraac Ltd

123. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

124. Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

125. Tamilnadu Roadlines Ltd (TREL)

126. UDS Logistics Ltd

127. UFO Moviez India Ltd

128. Vakrangee Ltd

129. Vascon Engineers Ltd

130. Venus Remedies Ltd

131. V-Guard Industries Ltd

132. Visco Trade Associates Ltd

133. V-Mart Retail Ltd

134. Voltas Ltd

135. Websol Energy System Ltd

136. Welspun Enterprises Ltd

137. Zeal Aqua Ltd

138. Zenith Investment Trading Co Ltd

139. Zwelcast Ltd