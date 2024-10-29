Q2 results today: Maruti, Cipla and Adani among 139 firms to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, and the Adani Group are among 139 companies set to release their second-quarter (Q2) earnings report for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday. Within the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will be releasing their performance for the July–September quarter.
As results season intensifies ahead of Diwali, Canara Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Edelweiss Financial Services, HT Media, Kaynes Technology India, and Hitachi Energy India are also expected to report their Q2 results today.
Cipla Q2FY25 preview
Analysts expect Cipla to register a low single-digit rise in topline and bottomline, with margins impacted by modest sales in the United States and domestic formulations. Cipla is expected to report an average net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in Q2FY25, a rise of 1.55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) against Rs 1,156 crore in Q2FY24. Meanwhile, profits may stay flat or decrease by 0.17 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,176 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
Maruti Q2FY25 preview
Analysts are projecting a mixed outlook for Maruti Suzuki amid challenges such as declining volumes and heightened competition. They noted that operating profit margins, also known as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins, are likely to contract across the board due to increased discounts and competitive pressures, with net profit estimates reflecting a similar trend. Key areas of focus will include demand dynamics for rural and entry-level cars as the company navigates this challenging landscape.
More From This Section
Bharti Airtel’s Q2FY25 highlights
On Monday, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit rise of 168 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,593 crore, compared to Rs 1,340 crore. The company attributed its performance to higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July and strong smartphone data customer additions. Profit exceeded Bloomberg estimates by 3.6 per cent, while revenue fell short by 0.43 per cent.
Sun Pharma Q2FY25 highlights
Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s largest drugmaker, posted a 28 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,040.3 crore for Q2FY25. Revenue from operations during the period grew by 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,264.2 crore. The increase in net profit can be attributed to market share gains, volume-led growth, and good performance in domestic and emerging markets.
Market overview for October 29
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rose over 1 per cent before ending the week’s first trading session in positive territory. The BSE Sensex added 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 80,005.04, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,380.80. Upbeat results from the country's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, powered the Sensex to its best session in two weeks.
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened slightly lower today. The BSE Sensex was at 79,983.5, down 21.55 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,324, lower by 15 points or 0.06 per cent.
Complete list of 139 firms to post Q2FY25 earnings on October 29:
1. 7NR Retail Ltd
2. Aarnav Fashions Ltd
3. A B Infrabuild Ltd
4. Adani Enterprises Ltd
5. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
6. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
7. A Infrastructure Ltd
8. Ami Organics Ltd
9. Apar Industries Ltd
10. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
11. APM Industries Ltd
12. Asahi India Glass Ltd
13. Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd
14. Ask Automotive Ltd
15. Atlas Technical Limited
16. Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
17. AYM Syntex Ltd
18. BCL Industries Ltd
19. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
20. BPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd
21. Canara Bank
22. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
23. Capital Food Futures
24. Capri Global Capital Ltd
25. Cipla Ltd
26. Container Corporation of India Ltd
27. Cosmic CR Finlease Ltd
28. Citiport Financial Services Ltd
29. Damodar Industries Ltd
30. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
31. D.R. Agarwal Industries Ltd
32. Ecoplast Ltd
33. ECS Biztech Ltd
34. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
35. eMudhra Ltd
36. Engineers India Ltd
37. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
38. Flora Textiles Ltd
39. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
40. Force Motors Ltd
41. Garware Marine Industries Ltd
42. Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd
43. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
44. Green Growth Global Ltd
45. GHCL Ltd
46. GHCL Textiles Ltd
47. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
48. Godrej Agrovet Ltd
49. Greenlam Industries Ltd
50. Gujarat Cotex Ltd
51. Harshdeep Agro Products Ltd
52. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
53. Honeywell Automation India Ltd
54. HT Media Ltd
55. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd
56. IIFL Real Estate Ltd
57. India Capital Ltd
58. Jasch Industries Ltd
59. JG Trading Ltd
60. Kaka Industries Ltd
61. Kaynes Technology India Ltd
62. KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation Ltd
63. Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd
64. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
65. Kisan Mouldings Ltd
66. KMG Milk Food Ltd
67. Likhami Consulting Ltd
68. Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd
69. LKP Securities Ltd
70. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
71. Makers Laboratories Ltd
72. Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
73. Vedant Fashions Ltd (Manyavar)
74. Marico Ltd
75. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
76. Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
77. Meera Industries Ltd
78. Mirza International Ltd
79. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
80. Morarjee Textiles Ltd
81. Motisons Jewellers Ltd
82. MPS Ltd
83. MTAR Technologies Ltd
84. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
85. National Peroxide Ltd
86. National Plastic Industries Ltd
87. Nandani Creation Ltd
88. Paragon Finance Ltd
89. Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
90. Paushak Ltd
91. PCBL Ltd
92. PDS Ltd
93. Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd
94. Hitachi Energy India Ltd
95. Pradeep Metals Ltd
96. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
97. Raconteur Global Ltd
98. Radhe Developers (India) Ltd
99. Redington (India) Ltd
100. Rishi Techtex Ltd
101. RP Tech India Ltd
102. RS Software (India) Ltd
103. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
104. Selan Exploration Technology Ltd
105. SFL Ltd
106. Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd
107. Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd
108. Share India Securities Ltd
109. Sharp India Ltd
110. Shetron Ltd
111. Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
112. Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
113. Somany Ceramics Ltd
114. SRAM Set Ltd
115. Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
116. Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd
117. Suven Life Sciences Ltd
118. Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company Ltd
119. Symphony Ltd
120. Tainwala Chemical and Plastic (India) Ltd
121. TD Power Systems Ltd
122. TGV Sraac Ltd
123. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
124. Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
125. Tamilnadu Roadlines Ltd (TREL)
126. UDS Logistics Ltd
127. UFO Moviez India Ltd
128. Vakrangee Ltd
129. Vascon Engineers Ltd
130. Venus Remedies Ltd
131. V-Guard Industries Ltd
132. Visco Trade Associates Ltd
133. V-Mart Retail Ltd
134. Voltas Ltd
135. Websol Energy System Ltd
136. Welspun Enterprises Ltd
137. Zeal Aqua Ltd
138. Zenith Investment Trading Co Ltd
139. Zwelcast Ltd