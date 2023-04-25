Home / Companies / Results / Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 589 crore ($71.90 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 266 crore a year earlier

BENGALURU
Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, aided by easing fuel prices and a pick-up in demand.
Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 589 crore ($71.90 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 266 crore a year earlier.

Analysts at Bob Capital Markets had noted that the cost of key fuel in cement making - imported coke and coal - had softened at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, continuing into the fourth quarter.
Volumes, too, grew in the cement sector, aided by improving demand in the infrastructure segment.

The Nifty mid-cap 100 company's revenue from operations rose 15.7% year-over-year to Rs 3,912 crore.
The total expenses stood at Rs 3,605 crore, with the power and fuel costs for the quarter falling to Rs 871 crore from Rs 873 crore.

Earlier in February, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed acquisition of certain assets of Jaiprakash Associates by Dalmia Bharat's cement business unit.
The unit would acquire the target's cement, clinker and power plants for Rs 5,666 crore, including debt, Dalmia Bharat said.

Dalmia Bharat's shares have risen 3.12% so far this year, against a 1.04% decline in the Nifty Midcap 100 index.

Also Read

Acquisition of JP's cement capacity a good long-term move by Dalmia

Jaiprakash to sell cement, power units to Dalmia Group for Rs 5,666 cr

Top listed cement companies' margins, profits lowest in a decade

Cement shares in focus; JK Lakshmi, Dalmia, JK Cement up over 12% in 1 mth

Ramco Cements tumbles 14% in two days on weak Q2 results

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production

Nestle India net profit up 24.7 per cent in January-March quarter

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

Topics :Dalmia CementsQ4 ResultsCement makers

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story