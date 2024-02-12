Home / Companies / Results / Coal India Q3 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 9,069 cr, revenue up 2%

Coal India Q3 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 9,069 cr, revenue up 2%

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Coal behemoth CIL on Monday reported a 16.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,069.19 crore for the December quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 7,755.55 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period increased to Rs 36,153.97 crore from Rs 35,169.33 crore a year ago.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

