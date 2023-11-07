Home / Companies / Results / D B Realty reports 58% increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 893.74 crore

D B Realty reports 58% increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 893.74 crore

The Mumbai-based company's other income rose sharply on the back of gains on divestment of subsidiaries/joint ventures and associate firms

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
D B Realty on Tuesday reported a 58 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 893.74 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 565.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations grew to Rs 68.01 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24 from Rs 10.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 889.86 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 34.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The Mumbai-based company's other income rose sharply on the back of gains on divestment of subsidiaries/joint ventures and associate firms.

Topics :D B Realty UnitechQ2 results

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

