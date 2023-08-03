Home / Companies / Results / Dabur India Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 3.5% to Rs 456 cr

Dabur India Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 3.5% to Rs 456 cr

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,240.25 crore, compared to Rs 2,922.98 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Dabur India Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 3.52 per cent to Rs 456.61 crore, compared to Rs 441.06 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 55.9 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 292.76  crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,130.47 crore, compared to Rs 2,822.43 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 10.91 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 16.9 per cent. It was Rs 2,677.80 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,240.25 crore, compared to Rs 2,922.98 crore YoY. This is a rise of 10.85 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 15.78 per cent. It was Rs 2,798.52 crore in Q4FY23.

At 2:45 pm, the Dabur India stock was trading at Rs 554.70.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Limited, said, "We remain committed to our strategy of superior go-to-market execution by enhancing our distribution footprint, while focusing on driving growth for our power brands. We have initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and the gains were ploughed back in the form of higher investments. Our media spends grew by 30 per cent in the consolidated business and by 28 per cent in the India business."

Last month, the company had announced that its portfolio now consists of 17 brands with sales between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The company, in its annual report, stated that five additional brands, which include Honitus, Real Drinks, Odomos, and Dabur Herb’l, crossed sales of over Rs 100 crore.

Also Read

Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece

Five additional brands crossed Rs 100 cr in sales in FY23, says Dabur India

Stocks to Watch on July 7: Dabur, Titan, SBI Card, PSBs, Cipla, Sobha, IHCL

Dabur India's Q4 net profit falls to Rs 292.76 crore, revenue up 6.4%

Patanjali preparing to regain toothpaste mkt, expand distribution channels

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Sterling Tools' June qtr profit jumps 36% to Rs Rs 13 cr, total revenue up

Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit falls 19.41% YoY to Rs 11,040 cr

Pepsi India bottler Varun Beverages posts profit growth on steady volumes

MRF Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 376% YoY to Rs 588 crore

Topics :Dabur IndiaDaburQ1 resultsMarketsResults

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story