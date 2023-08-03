Dabur India Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 3.5% to Rs 456 cr

The consolidated net profit of Dabur India Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 3.52 per cent to Rs 456.61 crore, compared to Rs 441.06 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 55.9 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 292.76 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,130.47 crore, compared to Rs 2,822.43 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 10.91 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 16.9 per cent. It was Rs 2,677.80 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,240.25 crore, compared to Rs 2,922.98 crore YoY. This is a rise of 10.85 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 15.78 per cent. It was Rs 2,798.52 crore in Q4FY23.

At 2:45 pm, the Dabur India stock was trading at Rs 554.70.



Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Limited, said, "We remain committed to our strategy of superior go-to-market execution by enhancing our distribution footprint, while focusing on driving growth for our power brands. We have initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and the gains were ploughed back in the form of higher investments. Our media spends grew by 30 per cent in the consolidated business and by 28 per cent in the India business."

Last month, the company had announced that its portfolio now consists of 17 brands with sales between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The company, in its annual report, stated that five additional brands, which include Honitus, Real Drinks, Odomos, and Dabur Herb’l, crossed sales of over Rs 100 crore.