Home / Companies / Results / Sterling Tools' June qtr profit jumps 36% to Rs Rs 13 cr, total revenue up

Sterling Tools' June qtr profit jumps 36% to Rs Rs 13 cr, total revenue up

The city-based manufacturer of automotive fasteners and a supplier of Motor Control Units (MCUs), had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 9.6 crore in the first quarter of FY23, as per a company statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Total consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 222.8 crore, up 27.6 per over Rs 174.6 crore topline delivered in the same quarter last fiscal, it said | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Auto component maker Sterling Tools Ltd on Thursday reported a 36.4 per cent jump in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 13.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The city-based manufacturer of automotive fasteners and a supplier of Motor Control Units (MCUs), had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 9.6 crore in the first quarter of FY23, as per a company statement.

Total consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 222.8 crore, up 27.6 per over Rs 174.6 crore topline delivered in the same quarter last fiscal, it said.

"Overall auto-industry growth has been tepid and segments like commercial vehicles and tractors have witnessed de-growth. However, we have reported a revenue growth of 7.4 per cent YoY in our fasteners business," said Atul Aggarwal, Whole-Time Director at Sterling Tools Limited.

The EV industry witnessed a growth of 77 per cent during the quarter, and the company has reported a staggering growth of 135 per cent in our EV component segment on a YoY basis, he said.

The company's EV business is expanding rapidly and revenue has nearly doubled in Q1FY24 over the corresponding quarter last year, Agarwal said, adding, "We remain optimistic about our plans for FY24 both for fasteners and EV component business."

Sterling Tools manufactures high tensile and premier cold forged high-tensile fasteners catering to the passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, agri-equipment and construction equipment segments, among others.

Besides, the company has also ventured into sectors such as electric vehicles to ensure robust value creation for our stakeholders, as per the statement.

Sterling Tools' client portfolio comprises original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the domestic market and international markets including the US, Europe, South America and the Middle East, it stated.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Sterling Tools hits 5-year high, surges 10% on strong business outlook

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit falls 19.41% YoY to Rs 11,040 cr

Pepsi India bottler Varun Beverages posts profit growth on steady volumes

MRF Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 376% YoY to Rs 588 crore

Varun Beverages Q2 results: Net profit rises 26.2% YoY, revenue up 13.5%

Pricol Ltd reports 55% rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr

Topics :Sterling ToolsQ1 resultsAuto component makers

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story