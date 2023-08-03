Home / Companies / Results / Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit falls 19.41% YoY to Rs 11,040 cr

Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit falls 19.41% YoY to Rs 11,040 cr

Zydus Wellness' revenue from operations fell nearly 0.89% YoY to Rs 69,920 crore from Rs 69,300 crore last year

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Thursday reported a 19.41 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11,040 crore in the quarter that ended on June 30 as compared to Rs 13,700 crore in the same quarter last year.

As compared to Rs 14,530 crore in the previous quarter that ended on March 31, the profit was down 24.01 per cent.

Its revenue from operations fell nearly 0.89 per cent YoY to Rs 69,920 crore from Rs 69,300 crore last year.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 70,450 crore, compared to Rs 69,840 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 0.87 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was down 1.28 per cent. It was Rs 71,370 crore in Q4FY23.

As of 1:40 pm, Zydus Wellness Ltd  was trading 2.37 per cent in the red at Rs 1441.80 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Delhi HC restrains Cipla from using Gluco-C or Gluco-D trademarks

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Pepsi India bottler Varun Beverages posts profit growth on steady volumes

MRF Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 376% YoY to Rs 588 crore

Varun Beverages Q2 results: Net profit rises 26.2% YoY, revenue up 13.5%

Pricol Ltd reports 55% rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr

KFC system sales growth jumps 22% in June for India, partner countries

Topics :Zydus WellnessQ1 resultsResultsEARNINGSBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story