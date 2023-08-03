Zydus Wellness Ltd on Thursday reported a 19.41 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11,040 crore in the quarter that ended on June 30 as compared to Rs 13,700 crore in the same quarter last year.

As compared to Rs 14,530 crore in the previous quarter that ended on March 31, the profit was down 24.01 per cent.

Its revenue from operations fell nearly 0.89 per cent YoY to Rs 69,920 crore from Rs 69,300 crore last year.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 70,450 crore, compared to Rs 69,840 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 0.87 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was down 1.28 per cent. It was Rs 71,370 crore in Q4FY23.

As of 1:40 pm, Zydus Wellness Ltd was trading 2.37 per cent in the red at Rs 1441.80 apiece on BSE.