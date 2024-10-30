Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dabur Q2 results: PAT down 17.6% to Rs 417.5 cr, revenue declines 5%

Dabur Q2 results: PAT down 17.6% to Rs 417.5 cr, revenue declines 5%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 507.04 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing

Dabur
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 17.65 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 417.52 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 507.04 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations slipped 5.46 per cent to Rs 3,028.59 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,203.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,634.40 crore, down 1.31 per cent in the September quarter.

"Despite a challenging demand environment marked by high food inflation and a resultant squeeze in urban demand, Dabur continued to drive consumer engagement across its key brands to end the second quarter of 2024-25 with a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,029 crore," Dabur said in its earnings statement.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd settled 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 546.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

