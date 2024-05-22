Home / Companies / Results / DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 122.52 cr

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 122.52 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.02 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Media house DB Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 122.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, helped by a broad-based growth across verticals.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.02 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its revenue from operations was up 16.23 per cent to Rs 617.13 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 530.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company said its total expenses in the March quarter was at Rs 480.23 crore, down 2.2 per cent.

Its revenue from "printing, publishing and allied business" was up 15.42 per cent to Rs 576.28 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2023-24.

While revenue from the radio business was at Rs 41.15 crore, up 29.28 per cent.

"On a quarterly basis, Q4 FY24 saw broad-based growth for the 11th quarter in a row with 24.6 per cent growth in advertisement revenue to Rs 445.7 crore; EBITDA margin expanded by 1500 bps to reach Rs 196.7 crore (31 per cent margin) with 121.2 per cent year-on-year (YOY) growth and PAT saw 198.6 YOY growth to Rs 122.5 crore," said an earning statement from DB Corp.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 DB Corp profit went up over two-fold to Rs 425.52 crore. It was at Rs 169.08 crore a year before.

DB Corp reported consolidated revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 at Rs 2,402.08 crore, higher by 12.81 per cent.

DB Corp Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said FY24 marks yet another year of continued growth for the print media sector in general and Dainik Bhaskar in particular.

"The momentum that has built over the past few quarters is a demonstration of the underlying strength of the medium. Apart from our print business, our radio business continues this growth trajectory, digital business is also progressing as planned, and we are enthused by the immense potential of our omni-channel platform that is now firing on all cylinders," he said.

DB Corp is one of the largest print media companies and publishes five newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, Saurashtra Samachar and DB Star. It also owns 94.3 in MY FM Radio station.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing DB Corp informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the payment of a third interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24.

Shares of DB Corp Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 293.55 on BSE in the afternoon, up 5 per cent from its previous close.

Also Read

Welspun Corp stock zooms 6% on order wins worth over Rs 800 crore

Hero MotoCorp raises stake in Ather Energy, to buy shares worth Rs 140 cr

Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

Trump's social media firm starts trading on Nasdaq with a mcap of $6.8 bn

Welspun Corp's associate arm EPIC bags Rs 3,000 cr orders in Saudi Arabia

Paytm Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 549.60 cr, revenue falls 2.6%

Paytm Q4 FY24 results: Loss widens to Rs 550 crore, warns of job cuts

GSFCL Q4 results: PAT declines 89% to Rs 24.43 cr, total income falls 16%

Metropolis Healthcare revenue up 17%, targets industry-leading growth

Ircon International Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 286 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DB CorpQ4 ResultsCompaniesMedia companies

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story