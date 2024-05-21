Home / Companies / Results / Ircon International Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 286 crore

Ircon International Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 286 crore

The company has executed projects in the areas of railway construction, including ballastless track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has posted a 15.1 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 285.68 crore during the March 2024 quarter.

It had clocked Rs 248.18 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year, Ircon International said in a statement.

Profit after tax increased by 21.5 per cent to Rs 930 crore in FY24 as against Rs 765 crore in FY23.

Total revenue of the company rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 3,796.59 crore from Rs 3,773.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As on March 31, 2024, the company's total order book stood at Rs 27,208 crore.
 

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY24.

State-owned Ircon International Ltd is a leading turnkey construction company.

The company has executed projects in the areas of railway construction, including ballastless track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication.

Topics :Ircon InternationalRailways Q4 Results

First Published: May 21 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

