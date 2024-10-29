Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 1,742 cr

Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 1,742 cr

The ports-to-power Adani Group's flagship firm has been expanding its new energy business, which includes solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
The new energy segment's pre-tax profit increased two-fold to Rs 941 crore in the quarter. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Enterprises reported a more than seven-fold surge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as higher demand in its renewable energy division overshadowed weakness in the key coal trading segment. 
Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,742 crore ($207.20 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 228 crore a year ago. 
The ports-to-power Adani Group's flagship firm has been expanding its new energy business, which includes solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses. 
The company recently signed a deal to supply clean energy to power Google's cloud services and operations in India. 
The new energy segment's pre-tax profit increased two-fold to Rs 941 crore in the quarter. The segment contributes to 39 per cent of the firm's profit. 
Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises' mainstay coal trading segment reported 30.5 per cent decline in profit at Rs 711 crore as the higher-than-normal rainfall dampened power demand. 

More From This Section

Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 40% YoY but misses estimates

Canara Bank Q2 result: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 4,015 cr; income rises

Q2 results today: Maruti, Cipla and Adani among 139 firms to post earnings

Ambuja Cements Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips 42.5% to Rs 456 crore

Sun Pharma Q2 profit up 28% on strong domestic, emerging mkts performance

India's coal-fired power output fell in August and September due to slower growth in electricity use and a surge in solar generation, according to data from the federal grid regulator. 
Natural gas-fired electricity is expected to outpace coal-fired power output growth in the country in the current fiscal year.
Adani Enterprises' revenue increased 15.7 per cent to Rs 22,608 crore. 
The company's shares rose as much as 2.3 per cent after the results.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Enterprises share price hits over 4-month low; down 9% in 1 week

Adani Enterprises raises $500 mn in primary equity to fund growth plans

L&T's first electrolyser factory to start commercial operations soon

Adani Enterprises QIP: Quant MF secures nearly half of all the shares

Quant MF largest investor in Adani Enterprises' QIP, buys 47% of shares

Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani Enterprise LtdQ2 results

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story