Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: Net profit down 16% to Rs 215 crore

Total income fell to Rs 2,158.56 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,810.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday

Q4
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd has posted 16 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 214.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 254.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 2,158.56 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,810.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
 

During 2023-24, the company's net profit declined to Rs 442.51 crore from Rs 1,210.10 crore in the preceding year. Total income fell to Rs 8,798.85 crore from Rs 11,384.71 crore.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

