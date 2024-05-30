Business Standard
Emami Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net loss at Rs 70.38 cr on expenses

Total income fell to Rs 29.97 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 45.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Emami Realty on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March on higher expenses.
Its net loss stood at Rs 15.30 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 29.97 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 45.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
 
During 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at Rs 122.93 crore as against a loss of Rs 38.63 crore in the preceding year.
Total income also declined to Rs 99.32 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 131.29 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.
Emami Realty is part of business conglomerate Emami Group.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

