DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore

Total income rose marginally to Rs 1,521.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1,516.28 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
DLF shares ended 0.7 per cent lower at Rs 501 apiece on the BSE

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Real estate company DLF, on Friday, reported a 12.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 527 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, as compared with Rs 469.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,423.2 crore for the June quarter, as against Rs 1,441.6 crore for the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. 

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Total income rose marginally to Rs 1,521.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1,516.28 crore in the year-ago period".

DLF is India's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation. It has developed more than 150 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 330 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet. The company has 215 square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments. 

DLF shares ended 0.7 per cent lower at Rs 501 apiece on the BSE.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

