Home / Companies / Results / HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 415 crore; total premium up 16%

HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 415 crore; total premium up 16%

During the latest quarter, the first-year premium collection rose 19 per cent to Rs 5,869 crore from Rs 4,949 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company's solvency stands at 200 per cent as compared to 178 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Life on Friday reported 15 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 415 crore for first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company had reported Rs 361 crore profit in April-June 2022-23.

The total premium rose 16 per cent to Rs 11,673 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 10,050 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a statement.

During the latest quarter, the first-year premium collection rose 19 per cent to Rs 5,869 crore from Rs 4,949 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's solvency stands at 200 per cent as compared to 178 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.90 per share aggregating to a payout of Rs 408 crore subject to approval by the shareholders.

Indian Embedded Value of the company witnessed 29 per cent increase to Rs 41,843 crore at the end June 2023.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

ICICI Securities Q1 PAT dips 1% to Rs 271 cr, revenue surges 18%

Mphasis reports slight decline of 1.4% in Q1 net profit to Rs 396 cr

Ultratech Cement's Q1 profit rises 6.6% on strong domestic demand

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

NaBFID Q1 profit surges 88% to Rs 360 cr, total income jumps to Rs 432 cr

Topics :HDFC BankHDFC Life Insuranceprofit marginscompany

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story