Home / Companies / Results / Mphasis reports slight decline of 1.4% in Q1 net profit to Rs 396 cr

Mphasis reports slight decline of 1.4% in Q1 net profit to Rs 396 cr

The company registered a revenue of Rs 3,252 crore, a 4.66 per cent decline from Rs 3,411.2 crore in the same period last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sequentially, profit was down 2.3 per cent from Rs 405 crore in March quarter.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services company Mphasis has reported 1.4 per cent decline in net profit for June quarter to Rs 396 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Net profit stood at Rs 401 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY23).

The company registered a revenue of Rs 3,252 crore, a 4.66 per cent decline from Rs 3,411.2 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, profit was down 2.3 per cent from Rs 405 crore in March quarter.

"While the macro-economic environment is still uncertain, we continue to broad base our growth across client segments, verticals, and geographies, with strong pipeline growth," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mphasis Nitin Rakesh said.

He also predicted a revenue growth pick-up in the remaining quarters of the year based on improved visibility driven by deal wins, bottoming of the mortgage cycle and early signs of increased activity.

Also Read

We have no exposure to troubled banks in the US: Blackstone-backed Mphasis

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Bajaj Finserv, Mphasis: Is it time to buy these stocks at current levels?

RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Ultratech Cement's Q1 profit rises 6.6% on strong domestic demand

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

NaBFID Q1 profit surges 88% to Rs 360 cr, total income jumps to Rs 432 cr

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

JSW Steel Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 189%, revenue jumps 10.3%

Topics :MphasisMphasis resultsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story