DLF Q2 results: Net profit up 31% to Rs 623 cr on higher revenue

Realty major DLF on Monday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 622.78 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 477.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,476.42 crore from Rs 1,360.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 1,149.78 crore from Rs 946.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 2,998.13 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 2,876.78 crore earlier.