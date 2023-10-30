Home / Companies / Results / Marico Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.3% to Rs 353 cr, misses estimates

Marico's net profit rose 17.3% to Rs 353 crore in the July-September quarter, but missed analysts' average estimate of Rs 357 crore, according to LSEG data

Reuters CHENNAI
Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 2,476 crore, hurt by a 3.4% fall in sales from its domestic operations

India's Marico reported quarterly earnings below market expectations on Monday, as the consumer products maker failed to spur demand in the inflation-stung rural centres.

Demand for branded goods is yet to bounce back in India's hinterlands due to rising food prices and below-normal rainfall although lower copra and vegetable oil prices have allowed Marico and rival Adani Wilmar to slash prices.

The lower prices helped Marico's domestic volumes grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, which analysts said was "lackluster" and "muted."

Shares in Marico, which also operates in Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Middle East and Africa, closed down 1%, cutting their gains to 4.5% this year.

Marico's results come a week after Hindustan Unilever and ITC said competition from smaller rivals had risen as lower prices of ingredients had created a more level playing field.

Broadly, consumer goods makers expect an improvement in sales volumes in the second half of the year ending March 2024 on expectations for a pick-up in farm incomes and signs of cooling inflation.

