DMart Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 563 crore, revenue up 20%

Avenue Supermarts Limited, the proprietor of the retail chain DMart, on Saturday, announced its financial results for the quarter spanning from January to March of financial year 2023-2024 (Q4FY24).

The company said in the stock exchange filing that in Q4FY24, it saw a notable 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profits compared to the same period last year (Q4FY23). The company's profit after tax (PAT) surged from Rs 460.1 crore in Q4FY23 to Rs 563.1 crore in Q4FY24.Sequentially, DMart reported an 18 per cent drop in its net profit from Rs 690.7 crore during the quarter ending December of FY24.The revenue from operations of DMart rose 20 per cent to Rs 12,726.5 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 10,594 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.DMart's revenue from operations declined 6 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q) from Rs 13,572.4 crore during Q3FY24.DMart's Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) in Q4FY24 was reported at Rs 944 crore, compared to Rs 772 crore in the same quarter of last year. The Ebitda margin stood at 7.4 per cent in Q4FY24, compared to 7.3 per cent in Q4FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.