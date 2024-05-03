Home / Companies / Results / NSE Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,478 crore, revenue up 34%

NSE Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,478 crore, revenue up 34%

NSE also disclosed that it had filed a revised settlement plea with Sebi on March 5 in the trading access point (TAP) matter. It said it is awaiting a revert from Sebi on its plea

NSE also disclosed that it had filed a revised settlement plea with Sebi on March 5 in the trading access point (TAP) matter. It said it is awaiting a revert from Sebi on its plea.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw its net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 rise by 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,478 crore amid continued buoyancy in the equity markets. The exchange’s revenue grew at an even faster clip of 34 per cent to Rs 4,625 crore.

For the full-year 2023-24 (FY24), NSE’s profits rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,306 crore, while revenues rose by 25 per cent to Rs 14,780 crore. The exchange announced a bonus issue of four equity shares for every one share held. The bonus issue is subject to regulatory approval. The exchange’s board also declared a dividend of Rs 90 per share (pre-bonus), amounting to a payout of Rs 4,455 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


NSE said for the quarter and year ended March 2024, it has recognised an expense of Rs 574 crore and Rs 1,741 crore respectively, towards contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund (SGF).

It said it has set aside Rs 1,950 crore from retained earnings to a separate reserve within equity towards adequate risk capital management, leading to an increase of this reserve from Rs 6,583 crore in March 2023 to Rs 8,533 crore at the end of March 2024.

NSE said it has contributed Rs 43,514 crore to the exchequer in FY24 by way of securities transaction tax, commodities transaction tax, stamp duty, GST, and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) charges.

NSE also disclosed that it had filed a revised settlement plea with Sebi on March 5 in the trading access point (TAP) matter. It said it is awaiting a revert from Sebi on its plea.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Global stocks, RIL, Gift Nifty: All you need to know before mkt opens today

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Carborundum Universal Q4 results: Net profit declines to Rs 142.56 crore

Titan Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 5.6% due to higher expenses

JSW Infra Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 9.8% to Rs 330 crore

Inox Wind Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 37 crore, order book at 2.7 GW

Titan Q4 results: Net profit up 7% at Rs 786 crore, revenue rises 17%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NSENational Stock ExchangeMarkets

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story