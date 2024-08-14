Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 results: Net profit rises 3.5% to Rs 10.49 cr

Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 results: Net profit rises 3.5% to Rs 10.49 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing

Salasar Techno Engineering
he company increased its total income to Rs 295 crore in the June quarter from Rs 262 crore a year ago. | Source: Manufacturing Today India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

EPC player Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.49 crore in June, on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company increased its total income to Rs 295 crore in the June quarter from Rs 262 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, its expenses stood at Rs 280 crore against Rs 248 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sunita Williams faces radiation, muscle loss risk on extended ISS mission

Ola Electric Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 347 cr, hurt by price cuts

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

Topics :Salasar Techno EngineeringQ1 resultsengineering firms

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story