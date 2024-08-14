Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results: Net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,437 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results: Net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,437 cr

The state-owned fighter jet manufacturer and maintenance firm said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,437 crore ($171 million) in the quarter ended June 30

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL's stock rose as much as 2.3 per cent. | Photo: @HALHQBLR Twitter
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported a 77 per cent rise in its first-quarter profit on realisations from aircraft manufacturing contracts.

The state-owned fighter jet manufacturer and maintenance firm said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,437 crore ($171 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HAL is one of the several capital goods and manufacturing firms in India that have benefited from increased government capital expenditure as well as a push to localise defence manufacturing.

The company manufactures military aircraft, helicopters and engines, and also offers maintenance and repair services. Maintenance is HAL's biggest business, accounting for 72 per cent of revenue in the year to March 2024.

Analysts had noted earlier that steady aircraft and engine maintenance demand and strong realisations from manufacturing contracts would likely aid HAL's earnings in the seasonally weak quarter.

However, while HAL's earnings growth "came in-line" according to Elara Capital's Harshit Kapadia, gross margins - which fell to 3.02 per cent, from 4.8 per cent a year earlier - "reported a bigger-than-expected fall".

More From This Section

OYO Q1 result: Firm posts 1st-ever profit of Rs 229 cr, eyes expansion

Black Box Q1 result: Net profit up 55% at Rs 37 cr on improved deal margins

Allcargo Logistics Q1 results: Net profit down 97% at Rs 3.36 crore

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

IPO-bound OYO reports first ever net profit of Rs 229 crore in FY24

HAL's stock, which was down 0.8 per cent before the results, rose as much as 2.3 per cent and then trimmed its gains. Shares last traded 0.8 per cent lower.

Defence sector peers Bharat Electronics reported a rise in quarterly profit, while Bharat Dynamics posted a fall.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HAL aims to deliver first LCA Mark 1A by Aug 15; GE engine supply by Sept

Premium

HAL looks to build light helicopters to develop medium chopper expertise

Premium

From fighters to copters, how R&D powers HAL's Himalayan-altitude flight

Premium

Revamped Tejas Mk 1A ready for takeoff: First batch of 16 to serve IAF

Premium

New orders point to further gains for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

Topics :HALQ1 resultsHindustan Aeronautics

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story