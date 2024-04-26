Home / Companies / Results / Eveready Q4 results: Profit rises to Rs 8 cr, revenue dips to Rs 281 crore

Eveready Q4 results: Profit rises to Rs 8 cr, revenue dips to Rs 281 crore

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year saw a substantial increase of 231 per cent to Rs 66.7 crore in FY'24, against Rs 20.1 crore in FY'23

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eveready Industries India announced a fourth-quarter profit of Rs 8 crore for the period ended March 2024, compared to a loss of Rs 14.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY'23, amidst a marginal dip in operational revenue to Rs 281 crore.

However, sequentially, the profit saw a marginal decline compared to the December 2023 quarter. The company reported revenues for the full FY24 at Rs 1,314.2 crore, marking a slight decline of one per cent from Rs 1,327.7 crore in FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year saw a substantial increase of 231 per cent to Rs 66.7 crore in FY'24, against Rs 20.1 crore in FY'23.

"Revenue remained moderated primarily due to weak rural demand impacting batteries and flashlights, and industry-wide price deflation affecting the lighting segment. We believe this to be a temporary phenomenon, and we remain optimistic that FY25 will see a turnaround," Suvamoy Saha, Managing Director at Eveready Industries, said.

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra joins Akshay, Amitabh; named Eveready's new brand ambassador

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

SBI Card Q4 results: PAT rises 11% to Rs 662 cr, total revenue rises 14%

CSB Bank Q4 results: Private lender's net profit falls 3% to Rs 151 cr

Blinkit now more valuable than Zomato's food delivery biz: Goldman Sachs

HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 3,995 crore, revenue up 7%

Mphasis Q4 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 393 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EvereadyQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story