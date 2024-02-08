Global Health Q3 results: Profit up 52% at Rs 123 cr, revenue at Rs 833 cr

Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Thursday reported a 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 123 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 on the back of increased in-patient volume and improved realisation.

The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 833 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period, the Gurugram headquartered firm said in a regulatory filing.

"In Q3 FY2024, both our matured and developing units delivered robust revenue growth of 17 and 33 per cent year-no-year respectively," Global Health Ltd Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.

The growth was primarily driven by increased in-patient volume and improved realisation, he added.